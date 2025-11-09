Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Signs With Pittsburgh Pirates
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Joe La Sorsa has agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
The one-year deal includes an invitation to Major League Spring Training.
The left-hander appeared in five games for the Reds in 2025 and struggled mightily in those appearances. In five games, La Sorsa gave up nine runs on 13 hits with Cincinnati.
He has also spent time in the majors with the Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals.
The 27-year-old was drafted by the Rays in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of St. John's University. He made his MLB debut on May 29, 2023, against the Chicago Cubs, tossing two scoreless innings in relief.
The Reds went 83-79 last season and made the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013. They fell in two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Series.
