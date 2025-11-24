Former Reds Second-Round Draft Pick Designated for Assignment by Tigers

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tanner Rainey was designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers.

He appeared in 13 games last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tigers, giving up 12 runs on eight hits over 13 innings.

The 32-year-old was drafted by the Reds in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft of our the University of West Alabama. He made his Major League debut on April 10, 2018, and gave up four runs and struck out two in his lone inning of work.

Rainey appeared in eight games for the Reds during the 2018 season, giving up 19 runs on 13 hits in just seven innings. He walked 12 and struck out seven.

The right-hander had the best years of his career when he was with the Washington Nationals from 2019 to 2024. He appeared in 190 games with a 4.49 ERA and 229 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings.

Rainey throws hard and has good stuff, but his control has always been an issue.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



