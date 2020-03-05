Gerrit Cole Faces Adversity For the First Time in a Yankees Uniform

In Gerrit Cole's first appearance away from George M. Steinbrenner Field this spring – a matchup with the Tigers in Lakeland, Fla. on Thursday – the Yankees' ace was roughed up early and often.

Before Cole had registered an out, Detroit's Travis Demeritte and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back home runs to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead. The duo of Demeritte and Cabrera proved to be repeat offenders just one inning later, crushing consecutive homers once again in their second at-bats.

"It's not my favorite day of 2020 so far, but it is just spring training," Cole said to reporters in the visitors clubhouse. “I’ve had outings like this before. I guess it’s good it happened here.”

Ahead of Thursday's rocky start, Cole had yet to allow a single run this spring. In two prior starts, the right-hander had surrendered just two hits across 3 2/3 innings pitched. Against Detroit, however, four long balls among six total hits accounted for six earned runs.

In the first inning, after a leadoff double, Demeritte launched a hanging slider down the left-field line for a two-run homer. Then, Cabrera got a hold of the very next pitch, mashing a no-doubt home run to left-center field. In Cole's estimation, both pitches were placed in poor spots.

One inning later, it was a case of déjà vu for the right-hander. Demeritte crushed another two-run home run before Cabrera followed up with his second solo shot – again, connecting on the very next pitch. Both slugged their second round of long balls off the batter's eye in straight away center.

“I don’t want to say we’re going through the motions out there. We’re competing,” Cole told reporters. “But there are some other things that are important. When you throw a bad fastball, you want to throw a good one on the next one. You don’t want to shy away. You want to keep trying to repeat it. That’s kind of what we fell into on the second back-to-back homer.

“I thought I threw a good 2-2 fastball at the top with Demeritte [in the second inning]. I flirted with the strike zone there, but he put a good swing on it. I was like, ‘You know what, screw it, let’s just execute it again.’ I moved the ball up and inside on Miggy, and I just got punished for it again. You just take it for what it is. I’ll just learn from it and get better.”

On a positive note, Cole threw 44 pitches – 33 for strikes. Although he wasn't pleased with how he located his fastball, the velocity was tremendous – Cole topped off at 99 mph on multiple occasions.

Even still – unsurprisingly for such a meticulous individual – Cole was focused on where he can improve.

"I felt good but I think the fastball life was a bit inconsistent from what Gary [Sánchez] and I were talking about," Cole explained. "There were some better options to go to but I kind of wanted to get it right."

The Yankees' ace mentioned he was feeling ill and had a fever earlier in the week. When it comes to getting ready for Opening Day – March 26 in Baltimore – Cole is "right on track."

“We’re right on,” Cole said. “We pushed the pitch count up another 15 compared to last outing, so there are gains in volume there. That’s good. We’re right on track. We’ll just keep hitting the starts and roll right into the season.”

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees