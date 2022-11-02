James Harden Embraced Challenge of 76ers’ Slow Start

The Philadelphia 76ers were viewed as one of the NBA’s most disappointing teams to start the 2022-2023 NBA season. Dubbed as championship-favorites by many after a strong offseason, the Sixers came out of the gate looking underwhelming.

A loss against the NBA runner-ups, the Boston Celtics, kickstarted a three-game losing streak for Philly. The Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs were the two teams to follow up.

While the Sixers picked up a victory against a rebuilding Indiana Pacers team, they failed to build on the momentum of their first win when they faced the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday. Veterans on the Sixers kept making it clear that the team is a work in progress.

Unlike the disappointed spectators, the Sixers understood that there is a long season ahead, and a couple of weeks in October won’t affect what happens down the stretch of the year.

As the Sixers identified what needed to be changed before their rematch in Toronto last Friday, the team executed and put the Raptors away with a dominant win. The next night, the Sixers picked up their first consecutive win of the year by defeating the Chicago Bulls.

The win streak expanded to three in a row on Monday night after the Sixers put the Washington Wizards away. After a 23-point, 17-assist game from James Harden, the ten-time All-Star reiterated that the Sixers are still a work in progress. However, he was glad the team proved they could fight through adversity and turn things around.

“We keep preaching like we keep saying we’re a work in progress,” Harden explained on Monday. “We’re continuously trying to figure out how great we can be. I’m glad we were going through a tough time. Everything isn’t great just because we’re winning games, it just feels that way.”

The Sixers sit at 4-4 after a 1-4 start. On Wednesday night, they’ll face the Washington Wizards for a rematch. Philly could make it four in a row with a victory on Wednesday, but they understand that talking about remaining consistent is only half the battle. The 76ers need to prove they can execute on both ends of the floor night in and night out.

“We just continue to push and continue to get better defensively,” Harden finished. “Offensively, we know our space and know what we’re trying to accomplish in each position. Like I said, living with the results, but we feel pretty good right now.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.