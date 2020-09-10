SI.com
AllCavs
Bucks could use Bledsoe as trade chip in efforts to upgrade roster

Sam Amico

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to reshape the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo after another disappointing playoff exit, and landing a playmaker is among the priorities, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That could mean moving current point guard Eric Bledsoe, a respected defensive player, Charania noted.

But for now that's speculation. All we really seem to know is the roster will likely look a little different next season, if not a lot. (Though Charania reported that coach Mike Budenholzer is safe.)

Earlier this week, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Bucks seem to have Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul on their trade radar.

The Thunder are expected to (finally) enter rebuild mode after parting ways with coach Billy Donovan, and the one thing Paul has done is kept them relevant and competitive. So it will be tough to go into the tank with a winner such as Paul as your floor leader.

But he would be a perfect match for the Bucks ... unless, of course, you include his salary. Paul, 35, is due to make $41 million next season with a player option of $44 million for 2021-22.

But if true, Paul definitely wouldn't be the only player who interests Bucks GM Jon Horst. When the time comes, you can be sure there will be a whole lot of attempts at moving, shaking and building this roster into a team that's great in the regular season to one that's even better when it means the most.

