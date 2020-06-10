Warriors eyeing free agents, likely to consider trading pick

It's too early to say where the Golden State Warriors will select in the draft, but they have a great shot at No. 1.

But that doesn't mean they'll keep the pick.

After all, you're talking about a team that has won five straight Western Conference championships -- and three NBA titles in that span.

So getting out of the bottom quickly is clearly the idea.

"They're going to look hard at maybe packaging the pick," NBA insider Shams Charania said on a podcast from Complex. "You're looking at a veteran team, and there's already some veteran free agents that are looking at the Warriors. They're looking at them gearing up and loading back up."

The NBA season is scheduled to resume July 31 at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The Warriors (15-50) had the league's worst record at the hiatus and are one eight teams whose season has ended.

They share the best odds of winning the draft lottery with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves. The lottery is slated for Aug. 25.

No matter what happens, Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently told reporters the Warriors expect to be back in contention next season.

Charania said the draft, free agency and potential trades should give them that opportunity.

"You have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green back healthy," Charania said. "Now you've got [Andrew] Wiggins. They need a center, they need another maybe wing or guard coming off the bench. But other than that, this team is going to be geared up and loaded to go."

One report suggested that the Warriors have Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards at the top of their draft board.