Lakers: Will Russell Westbrook Opt Into The Final $47 Million Season Of His Contract?

Last night in TD Garden, Los Angeles Lakers non-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook was soundly outplayed by his Boston Celtics counterpart Dennis Schröder, the non-All-Star point guard he replaced in LA this season. The Lakers lost 130-108 to the Celtics to fall to 8-9 on the season.

In 31:20 minutes on the floor, the 33-year-old Westbrook shot 5-of-13 from the field (38.5%), going just 1-of-4 (25%) from three-point land and a paltry 1-of-4 from the free-throw line. His final statistical tally on the night: 12 points, six assists, four rebounds, one steal, two turnovers, and a -12 plus-minus. On defense, as has been par for the course this season, Russ struggled to stick with Schröder inside the paint.

The 28-year-old Schröder, meanwhile, scored 21 points, on 8-of-14 (57.1%) shooting from the field, over 34 minutes. He went 1-of-4 from three but made all four of his free-throw attempts. He also dished out six assists and pulled down six rebounds. The 6'3" guard out of Germany was +12 on the night.

Los Angeles opted to move on from Schröder in the offseason following a disappointing 2020-21 postseason performance. This in a vacuum made sense: Schröder makes the most sense as sort of a complimentary facilitator, a secondary ball-handler capable of cutting and shooting at solid-but-unspectacular level. Lakers All-Star/shadow GM LeBron James wanted to upgrade to a true first-option point guard in his stead, to ease the pressure on James's offensive output entering his 19th NBA season.

Unfortunately, the Lakers didn't just move on from Dennis Schröder -- they also sacrificed a ton of their other depth to match the contract of Westbrook, trading key role players Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus underwhelming small ball center Montrezl Harrell and a first-round draft pick, in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

It's bad enough that Schröder right now is probably a more valuable player than Westbrook, but that sad reality is only compounded by the fact that Kuzma, KCP, and Harrell would handily be better players than any current Lakers not named Anthony Davis, LeBron James, or (maybe?) Talen Horton-Tucker.

Westbrook is averaging typically gaudy counting stats this season. Across 35.2 minutes a night, he's averaging 18.9 points per game, 8.6 assists, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. He's also, unfortunately, averaging a horrific 5.0 turnovers per game -- an insanely high tally, even for a prime ball-handler, indicative of his struggles to control the rock, especially in pressure situations. His shooting numbers paint a more accurate depiction of his current season: he's connecting on just 7.2 of his 17.0 field goal attempts (42.6%), including just 1.3 of his 4.4 three-point looks (a very underwhelming 29.7%). He's also connecting on just 3.2 of his 4.8 charity stripe looks (66.7%).

The free-throw number is alarming: as a career 78.9% free-throw shooter and a player who typically thrives close to the bucket, it's distressing to see Westbrook take such a step back when it comes to such a reliable aspect of his game.

How's Schröder doing this season? We're so glad you asked. In just 33 minutes per game, he's averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and a mere 3.0 turnovers per game. He's shooting 44.8% from the field, including 32.4% on 4.4 three-point attempts, and a stellar 89.8% from the free-throw line.

All this is to say... Russell Westbrook has been less-than-amazing this year in his LA homecoming. There's a reason he's playing for his fourth club in as many seasons.

Due to the relative shallowness of the Western Conference and the incredible abilities of James and Anthony Davis, it still seems fairly possible that the Lakers will be able to weather the storm and emerge as some level of playoff club. But Westbrook's long-term tenure in LA seems tenuous at best.

Westbrook, a nine-time All Star while with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, is currently earning $44.2 million this season. After failing to snag a long-term deal anywhere during the 2021 offseason, Schröder inked a "prove it" contract for one year and $5.9 million with Boston.

On his current contract, Westbrook holds a $47.1 million player option for the 2022-21 NBA season, when he will be 34. I know this sounds crazy, but what if he opts out?

This would actually not be such a radical move. In recent seasons, older veteran players like Chris Paul (although he was still an All-Star), Gordon Hayward and Al Horford all decided to opt out of the lucrative final year of their big-money contracts to instead hit free agency early and secure longer-term deals for less annual value.

Horford walked away from a $30 million final season with the Celtics in 2019 to instead sign a four-year, $97 million contract (plus $12 million in bonus money) with the Philadelphia 76ers, at age 33. The Sixers greatly overvalued the big man's veteran leadership, and ditched him after just one season. Three seasons later, Horford is still cashing checks... back with the Celtics, in fact, and playing better than he ever did with Philadelphia or his next club, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Another ex-Celtic, then-30-year-old forward Gordon Hayward, opted out of the final $34.2 million season on his deal the next season to sign a four-year $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets, where he has remained productive though injury-prone.

Most recently, Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul, at age 36, declined the last year of his previous contract, worth $44.2 million, to sign a longer-term, incentive-laden deal to remain with the Suns. Paul's new deal is worth $75 million in guaranteed money, but only its first two seasons are guaranteed. The third year is partially guaranteed, and the final season is a team option. So far, so good for both parties, as Paul looks set to make his 11th All-Star team for the 12-3 Suns.

So a path exists for Russell Westbrook to decline that final year on his contract in the hopes of getting a longer-term bag. Is there a market to accommodate him? Surely someone will want to take a flyer on the still-explosive 2017 MVP, although anyone who has paid much attention to the Lakers this year has probably noticed that he seems to have lost a step. Can he find a new team willing to pay him $20 million or more annually?

The frigid market for Schröder's services this season might give him pause, actually. A solid player in his prime, Schroder unfortunately couldn't find a long-term home this summer. The NBA is packed with intriguing point guard. Russell Westbrook may just want to stick around and keep his money, whether LA would like him to or not.