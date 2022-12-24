The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

DEC 24 DWIGHT HOWARD JOINS 'SPECIAL FORCES'

Former Orlando Magic big man Dwight Howard is among the celebrities cast on a new show titled "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

According to the show's website, celebrities take on demanding training led by an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives.

The show premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

DEC 19 JOHN COLLINS PLANS RETURN VS. MAGIC

The Orlando Magic's job to extend its winning streak against the Atlanta Hawks may be a little more difficult tonight.

According to ESPN, John Collins is expected to return after spraining his ankle on Nov. 30 against - also against the Magic.

Collins is averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season.

DEC 18 ANTHONY DAVIS OUT FOR A MONTH

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without All-Star Anthony Davis for at least a month, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Davis is enjoying arguably the best season of his career, averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Lakers this season.

The Lakers visit Orlando to play the Magic on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

DEC 17 JAYSON TATUM OUT VS. MAGIC

Boston Celtics star and MVP candidate Jayson Tatum will not play Sunday against the Orlando Magic due to personal reasons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tatum scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Friday's loss against the Magic. He's averaging 30.2 points per game this season.

DEC 15 STEPHEN CURRY OUT 'A FEW WEEKS'

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be without reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry for "a few weeks," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry exited Wednesday night's loss against the Indiana Pacers.

The Orlando Magic face the Warriors in San Francisco on Jan. 7, where Curry's status is up in the air.

DEC 14 R.J. HAMPTON TO LAKELAND

Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton requested an assignment to the G League, and the team has granted it.

Hampton has struggled to see minutes in Orlando, especially after the returns of Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony from injury.

Hampton is expected to rejoin the team Sunday on the road against the Boston Celtics.

DEC 4 TRAE YOUNG, NATE MCMILLAN FEUD FORMING?

Following the Atlanta Hawks' win against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, All-Star point guard Trae Young began experiencing shoulder soreness.

According to The Athletic, Young and head coach Nate McMillan had an exchange during Friday's shootaround that led to the All-Star not attending their game against the Denver Nuggets that evening.

McMillan said that Young did not play Friday due to a "miscommunication" but that the two had come to an understanding before Sunday's practice. Young participated in practice and will play Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.