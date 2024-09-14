Spurs Starter, Saturday, September 14, 2024: Spurs Announce Hispanic Heritage Month, Día de Los Muertos Activations
As the regular season creeps closer, the San Antonio Spurs are getting ready to host fans back at Frost Bank Center, but also at The Rock at La Cantera. Since opening to the public in 2023, The Rock has held watch parties and other events for Spurs faithful, and it just announced a few more.
To commemorate both Hispanic Heritage Month and Día de Los Muertos, San Antonio, as well as its newly opened Tuscan-Italian Restaurant "Roca & Martillo" will feature specialty menu items and other public-access events.
The full list of activations, ranging from September through November, is below:
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
- First Friday Flix – Oct. 4 – Free to the public, Frost Plaza will stream “Wish” on the big screen on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
- Fourth Friday: Hispanic Heritage Edition – Sept. 27 – This special edition of Fourth Friday at The Rock will feature music from local artists Llamativa, an all-female Tejana band, and Vanita Leo, cumbia pop artist. Shoppers can browse offerings from vendors and enjoy the entertainment on Frost Plaza, including a low-rider car show, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Specialty Drinks – Roca & Martillo will be serving “Lavender Honeysuckle,” a specialty cocktail in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month that is crafted with locally sourced lavender and tequila from Lalo Spirits, a 100% Hispanic-owned business. Frost Plaza will offer a coconut horchata specialty drink, “Un Coco Loco,” at the kiosks.
DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS
- First Friday Flix – Nov. 1 – Free to the public, Frost Plaza will stream “Coco” on the big screen on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
- Día de Los Muertos Ofrenda and Live Music – Nov. 2 – The Rock at La Cantera’s Día de Los Muertos celebration from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. is free for all to attend. This night offers a chance for attendees to admire Frost Plaza’s ofrenda in the spirit of the holiday and listen to live cumbia and mariachi music from headliner La Sonora Dinamita. General admission tickets are free. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite and include catered dining on Roca & Martillo’s private terrace with elevated concert views and preferred parking. Starting today through Nov. 2, the public are invited to email pictures of their loved ones for inclusion in the ofrenda.
Now, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
PAU GASOL TO PRESENT JERRY WEST AT HOF ENSHRINEMENT
Jerry West passed away in June at the age of 86, and is set to be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, presented by former San Antonio Spurs big man Pau Gasol, among others.
NBA PRESEASON AWARD FAVORITES & MORE ON JOE GAITHER
Which Spur is most likely to take home an NBA award at the end of the year on The Joe Gaither Show | Episode 8: Sept. 12, 2024.
HOW WEMBANYAMA IS SPEARHEADING COMPETITIVE PARITY
Victor Wembanyama's descent on the NBA elevated the San Antonio Spurs back into prominence, but also serves as the biggest example of what league commissioner Adam Silver says is an expanding shift of parity.
THE SCHEDULE
There are 39 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
