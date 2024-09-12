Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Thursday, September 12, 2024: Stephon Castle, UConn Visit White House

Matt Guzman

Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) is introduced before the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024.
Happy Thursday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.

Taking a break from his offseason workouts, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle took a trip to Washington, D.C. with the rest of the UConn Huskies to commemorate their 2024 NCAA Tournament victory.

The Huskies beat the Purdue Boilermakers, 75-60, to secure their second straight title and made their obligatory appearance at the White House a few months following — Castle donning his signature castle chain.

With just a few weeks remaining until media day and the start of the preseason, the rookie will now place his focus back on preparing for the regular season and to play alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Until then, here are some more headlines;

THE NEWS

1. READ: STEPHON MARBURY PRAISES CHRIS PAUL, VICTOR WEMBANYAMA PAIRING

On a recent episode of “Scoop B Radio” with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, former New York Knick Stephon Marbury took time to compliment the San Antonio Spurs' pairing of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama.

2. LOOK: EVERYTHING ADAM SILVER SAID FOLLOWING BOARD OF GOVERNOR'S MEETING

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media following the NBA's Board of Governor's meetings in New York. Here's what he said, and what you need to know.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and FIFA president Gianni Infantino look on in the first half in the men's basketball gold medal
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; NBA commissioner Adam Silver and FIFA president Gianni Infantino look on in the first half in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

3. READ: WHAT TO EXPECT FROM TRE JONES NEXT SEASON

Heading into the final year of his contract, the undersized guard faces a crucial "prove-it" season ahead.

THE DRAFT

Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:

Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle

Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez

Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram

THE SCHEDULE

There are 40 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.

Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:

San Antonio Spurs Preseason

Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets

Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

