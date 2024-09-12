Spurs Starter, Thursday, September 12, 2024: Stephon Castle, UConn Visit White House
Taking a break from his offseason workouts, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle took a trip to Washington, D.C. with the rest of the UConn Huskies to commemorate their 2024 NCAA Tournament victory.
The Huskies beat the Purdue Boilermakers, 75-60, to secure their second straight title and made their obligatory appearance at the White House a few months following — Castle donning his signature castle chain.
With just a few weeks remaining until media day and the start of the preseason, the rookie will now place his focus back on preparing for the regular season and to play alongside Victor Wembanyama.
1. READ: STEPHON MARBURY PRAISES CHRIS PAUL, VICTOR WEMBANYAMA PAIRING
On a recent episode of “Scoop B Radio” with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, former New York Knick Stephon Marbury took time to compliment the San Antonio Spurs' pairing of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama.
2. LOOK: EVERYTHING ADAM SILVER SAID FOLLOWING BOARD OF GOVERNOR'S MEETING
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media following the NBA's Board of Governor's meetings in New York. Here's what he said, and what you need to know.
3. READ: WHAT TO EXPECT FROM TRE JONES NEXT SEASON
Heading into the final year of his contract, the undersized guard faces a crucial "prove-it" season ahead.
There are 40 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
