Spurs Starter, Friday, November 22, 2024: Mitch Johnson Likes What He's Seeing

On Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs climbed out of an early deficit to secure a gritty 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz, improving to 8-8 on the season.
After the game, interim head coach Mitch Johnson, stepping in during Gregg Popovich's absence, praised his team's effort and execution.
"I think we just kind of stuck to the script," Johnson said. "Played with a little bit more energy. Feel like we're trying there in the first half to do things when we just needed to play and shoot it, when the shot was there and when it wasn't pass it and just guard. Don't try to stop everything. Don't try to get a 12-point play, because we got in a hole a little bit just some of the simple, solid basketball things that we've been talking about."
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
No game. Next: vs. Warriors. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
THE FULL SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
After hearing his stat line in the final game of the 2003 Finals: 21 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists and eight blocks: “That's cool.” - Tim Duncan
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 22, 1994: Acquired Jerome Whitehead from Golden State for Shelton Jones.
