ESPN Analyst Names Which Team is 'Most Interesting' for Travis Hunter's WR/CB Debate

The NFL draft is just a month away.

Travis Hunter looks up during the NFL combine.
Travis Hunter looks up during the NFL combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In 2024, Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter set college football on fire.

Helping the Buffaloes win nine games, Hunter played both ways—a rarity in the 21st century. He caught 96 passes, intercepted four, and made NFL scouts salivate.

In a Wednesday conversation, ESPN analysts Mina Kimes and Benjamin Solak—assessing Hunter's draft prospects—pinpointed one team in particular as an intriguing destination for the Heisman Trophy winner.

"The (New England) Patriots are the most interesting team in terms of where do you want to play Travis Hunter," Solak said. "Nothing about the way that brass operates leads me to believe Hunter's a wide receiver for them."

Kimes noted that, despite the Patriots' highly specific needs at wide receiver and on the offensive line, they will likely have a shot at taking highly touted Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter or Hunter.

"It's a really interesting situation, right?" Kimes said. "The two widely agreed upon blue-chip... players are very different from the glaring needs."

