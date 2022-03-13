Analyzing Bengals' Biggest Needs and Options in Free Agency and NFL Draft

The Bengals are coming off a season in which they won the AFC North and made it to the Super Bowl. Despite the stellar year, they have plenty of areas where they can improve this offseason.

Here are some of their biggest needs and what they can do to upgrade their team:

Offensive Line

This is priority number one. Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times last season (including postseason). That total was the most in the league by a wide margin. Burrow has yet to have a year where he has had good protection, and the Bengals have the resources to upgrade massively this offseason.

Here are some options to improve the offensive line in Cincinnati:

La’el Collins, RT (trade candidate)

It was recently reported that the Cowboys have made the star tackle available for trade. He’s currently just 28 years old, and is due to make $10M per year for the next three seasons for whichever team trades for him. That is very affordable for his quality. Collins had a 82.0 Pro Football Focus grade in 2021 and would be a massive upgrade at right tackle. Trading for him would allow give the Bengals some flexibility this offseason by having both of their tackle spots set. This move is a no-brainer.

Ryan Jensen, C (Free Agent)

The 30 year old center would make a lot of sense for the Bengals. He’s the best center available this offseason, and securing a quality center allows the Bengals to be flexible with Trey Hopkins. They could cut Hopkins to save money, or bump him over to guard. Jensen would be a slam dunk signing for the Bengals.

Kenyon Green, G (Draft)

Green is a powerful guard with strong hands. I didn’t think he had a chance to drop to pick 31 a couple weeks ago, but if he’s available the Bengals should run to the podium.

Cornerback

Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton were terrific additions to the Bengals defense last offseason, but they could use another outside corner to play on the opposite side of Awuzie.

Kaiir Elam, CB (Draft)

Elam would have to be the selection at pick 31, and if the Bengals upgrade the offensive line in free agency, he makes a ton of sense. The Florida corner would be an immediate starter for Cincinnati and would fill a huge need.

Sidney Jones, CB (Free Agent)

If the Bengals choose to address the cornerback position in free agency, Jones is a fantastic option. The 25 year old corner earned a 70.2 PFF grade last season and would be a cheaper option than some of the top tier cornerback free agents.

JC Jackson, CB (Free Agent)

This one might be a bit of a stretch, but after a Super Bowl appearance, the Bengals need to be in on the top players available. Jackson is an extremely talented corner and frequently generates interceptions. He would be more expensive than Jones, but Jackson would be a massive upgrade.

Defensive Tackle

The next position of need is defensive tackle, particularly 3-technique. DJ Reader is arguably the best nose tackle in the NFL, but the Bengals could use another 3-tech to play next to him. With Larry Ogunjobi and BJ Hill set to become free agents, they’ll need to address the position in some capacity.

Matthew Butler, DT (Draft)

Butler is an athletic 3T from Tennessee. He’s likely to be available in the 3rd round and could contribute immediately to this Bengals defense.

DeMarvin Leal, DT, (Draft)

Leal would be a slam dunk pick if he’s on the board for the Bengals in the second round. He’s a 3T but has the versatility to move to 5T of rush off the edge. He had the athleticism and versatility to contribute for this Bengals defense in a big way in 2022.

Devonte Wyatt, DT (Draft)

It’s unknown if Wyatt will be there at pick 31, but if the Bengals address the offensive line before the draft, Wyatt makes a lot of sense if he’s available. The Georgia defensive tackle is capable of starting immediately for the Bengals and presents a massive threat as a pass rusher.

Safety

With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag (for now), and Ricardo Allen retired, the Bengals will likely add another safety this offseason.

Verone McKinley, S (Draft)

McKinley is a talented safety from Oregon and likely could be drafted in the 3rd or 4th round. He’s athletic and solid in coverage, and a capable tackler as well. He would be a nice depth addition with the potential to be a starter down the road.

DeShon Elliot, S (Free Agent)

While he would be more expensive than a draft pick, Elliot has had a pretty productive career up to this point for the Ravens. While he’d have a more rotational role with the Bengals, Elliot would provide a nice boost to the Cincinnati secondary.

For more on the Bengals' offseason, including free agency, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Five Offensive Linemen the Bengals Should Target in Free Agency

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Analyzing the Free Agent Offensive Linemen That Fit Bengals' Offense Best

Larry Ogunjobi Expected to Have Strong Market in Free Agency

NFL Insider Says Bengals Will Sign Top Center

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Multiple Proven Linemen in Free Agency

Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future

Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow

Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast