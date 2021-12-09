Podcast: In-Depth Look at How the Bengals Stack Up Against the 49ers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Podcast: An In-Depth Look at How the Cincinnati Bengals Stack Up Against the San Francisco 49ers

    Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I preview Cincinnati's matchup with San Francisco in our Thursday crossover show with Brian Peacock and Eric Crocker of Locked on 49ers. We discuss the trenches, the quarterback play, the most important matchups and so much more!

    Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes

    The Bengals Should Be Interested in Veteran Linebacker Zach Cunningham

    Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust

    Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice

    Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

    Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

    Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

    NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

    Read More

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

    Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

    Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Jimmy Garoppolo
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Podcast: In-Depth Look at How the Bengals Stack Up Against the 49ers

    just now
    Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    NFL Teams Expect Former Texans LB Zach Cunningham to Get Claimed on Thursday

    8 hours ago
    Hue Jackson
    News

    Hue Jackson Reportedly Close to Landing Head Coaching Job

    10 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Trey Hopkins, Riley Reiff, Chidobe Awuzie and Joe Mixon

    14 hours ago
    Trae Waynes
    GM Report

    Bengals' Defense Could Get a Boost This Week With Return of Trae Waynes

    16 hours ago
    Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Russell Wilson Willing to Waive No-Trade Clause for Three Teams

    17 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans outside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) tackles Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (40) and forces a fumble during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Injury Fallout: Bengals Should Be Interested in Recently Released Linebacker

    15 hours ago
    Trae Waynes
    News

    Bengals Get Good News About Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith

    22 hours ago