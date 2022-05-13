Skip to main content

Observations From Bengals' Rookie Minicamp

Cincinnati's rookies participated in a one-day minicamp on Friday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had rookie minicamp on Friday. They had 26 players attend the session, including first round pick Dax Hill. 

Here are some observations from the 90-minute practice. 

Defensive Draft Picks As Advertised

Bengals Rookie Minicamp

The Bengals' draft picks certainly looked the part on Friday. 

Dax Hill zipped through drills with a burst and athleticism that even the most novice football fan would notice. 

He went through each drill, caught every ball and looked comfortable throughout the session. 

Safety Tycen Anderson also showed off his athleticism with the rest of the secondary. 

Zachary Carter and Jeff Gunter are giant human beings. They hit the sled early and often while taking instructions from defensive line coach Marion Hobby. 

Carter has heard from a few teammates, including Sam Hubbard and B.J. Hill. The Bengals' veteran defensive linemen are trying to get him up to speed as soon as possible.  

Second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt didn't participate due to an illness.

Cordell Volson Looks the Part

Cordell Volson

Some might've thought Volson was a reach on draft night, but the Bengals' fourth-round pick looks like he's ready to compete for the starting left guard job. 

At 6-6, 315 pounds, he has the size and the strength required to succeed in the NFL. He has big hands, forearms and a strong lower body. He showed off his quickness during drills with offensive line coach Frank Pollack. 

Volson played tackle in college, but he's ready for the move to guard. 

“I think guard is kinda my position,” Volson said. “Just a physical position that you’re sticking your face in there every play. Definitely looking forward to that. I can’t wait to get to work and get pads on.”

Volson is expected to compete with Jackson Carman, Hakeem Adeniji and D'Ante Smith for the starting job. He might not be the favorite, but he has the right attitude. 

He helped the Bison win four National Championships in five seasons at North Dakota State.

“I feel like I have a good understanding of what it takes to win and to be a part of that culture,” Volson said. “That’s the most important thing is winning. You don’t play the game to lose. Show up everyday and compete and put yourself in positions to win.”

It's only one practice, but Volson is one of a few linemen that could end up being the Bengals' starting left guard this season.

Special Teams Competition

Wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) catches a pass during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals rookie camp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 13, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Camp

Drue Chrisman was all smiles during his second rookie minicamp. The Cincinnati-native spent Friday catching snaps from rookie Cal Adomitis and punting the ball to various returners. 

Chrisman will compete with Kevin Huber for the starting punter job. He had some booming punts on Friday, but being the holder on field goals is just as crucial as punting. Huber has had the job since 2010 so Chrisman is going to have to perform well to dethrone him. 

Adomitis could push Clark Harris in training camp at long snapper. At 6-2, 235 pounds, he's much smaller than Harris (6-5, 250), but he was considered the top long snapper in this draft class. 

The starting punt returner job could also be up for grabs. Most of the rookies were underwhelming in this area, but Kwamie Lassiter II had the best day of the group. 

The undrafted rookie out of Kansas had plenty of explosion in his route running and was a natural receiver of the football. He tracked the punts well and fielded them cleanly. 

Trent Taylor is considered the starting punt returner, but the door is at least cracked for Lassiter or another player to emerge in that area.  

Watch highlights from Friday's practice session here. For more on rookie minicamp, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

