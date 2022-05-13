Observations From Bengals' Rookie Minicamp

Some might've thought Volson was a reach on draft night, but the Bengals' fourth-round pick looks like he's ready to compete for the starting left guard job.

At 6-6, 315 pounds, he has the size and the strength required to succeed in the NFL. He has big hands, forearms and a strong lower body. He showed off his quickness during drills with offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

Volson played tackle in college, but he's ready for the move to guard.

“I think guard is kinda my position,” Volson said. “Just a physical position that you’re sticking your face in there every play. Definitely looking forward to that. I can’t wait to get to work and get pads on.”

Volson is expected to compete with Jackson Carman, Hakeem Adeniji and D'Ante Smith for the starting job. He might not be the favorite, but he has the right attitude.

He helped the Bison win four National Championships in five seasons at North Dakota State.

“I feel like I have a good understanding of what it takes to win and to be a part of that culture,” Volson said. “That’s the most important thing is winning. You don’t play the game to lose. Show up everyday and compete and put yourself in positions to win.”

It's only one practice, but Volson is one of a few linemen that could end up being the Bengals' starting left guard this season.