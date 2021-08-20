Preseason Week 2: Five Bengals Players to Watch in Washington

Here are five guys I'll be watching on Friday night.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play Washington on Friday night in preseason game number two.

Cincinnati is hoping young players like Chris Evans and Darius Hodge build on what they did last week in Tampa Bay. There are plenty of roster battles to monitor [including guard], but here are five starters that I'll be watching closely on Friday night.

Jonah Williams

Williams has only appeared in 10 games over the past two seasons and he only played in one series last week. The third-year pro has plenty to prove in 2021.

Williams will go up against Chase Young on Friday night. This is his first chance to show that he can be the Bengals' franchise left tackle of the present and future.

Riley Reiff

Much like Williams, Cincinnati is banking on Reiff to become a consistent piece at right tackle. The 32-year-old is moving from the left to right side and after only being on the field for six plays last week, he should get a few more snaps against one of the NFL's best defensive lines tonight.

"It’s just [about] getting reps in training camp," Reiff said earlier this month when asked about the adjustment. "Taking every advantage you can to keep getting more reps and feeling comfortable."

Billy Price

Price will start at center again tonight and with Trey Hopkins still making his way back from a torn ACL, there's at least a chance that the Ohio State product begins the season snapping the ball to Joe Burrow.

Hopkins is practicing daily, but it doesn't sound like Zac Taylor is going to play the veteran in the preseason.

"He's a veteran lineman. He's taken a lot of plays. He gets good work going against our interior defensive line in practice," Taylor said. "We'll also talk through if he's gonna play in game three or not. I haven't made that decision on Trey, but he's not one of those guys that you're concerned about."

Friday is Price's chance to show offensive line coach Frank Pollack, Taylor and the rest of the staff that he deserves to be the opening day starting center.

It hasn't been a competition up until this point, but he can make it one if he plays at a high level against a tough Washington defensive line.

Larry Ogunjobi

The veteran will make his Bengals' debut on Friday night. They are hoping he can get to the quarterback early and often at the 3-technique defensive line spot.

The Browns played him at nose tackle for much of last season, but Ogunjobi has made it clear he's more comfortable at 3-tech. If he can be a force on the inside, it'll go a long way toward making this defensive line a force.

Chidobe Awuzie

Awuzie has been dominant in training camp, but this is his chance to show it in a game against some speedy wide receivers, including Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and maybe even rookie Dyami Brown.

Awuzie has gone toe-to-toe with Ja'Marr Chase in practice. Friday is a chance for him to show he can be the No. 1 cornerback on this team.

For more on Friday night's game, watch the video below.

