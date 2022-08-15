Watch: Tee Higgins Participates in 11-on-11s, Catches Red Zone Touchdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins participated in 11-on-11 drills on Sunday for the first time after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.
The 23-year-old has been 100% for quite some time, but the coaching staff wanted to play it safe with one of their best players.
"He's ready to go," head coach Zac Taylor said last week. "We've got time with him. On the physical part of things, he's ready. I know he feels great. I know he's ready to go, and trust me, he tells me every day, but it's good to slowly integrate him.
"He feels really good and man, he's really attacked that rehab the right way and looks really good. Looks really good."
Higgins gave everyone a preview of what to expect this season when he beat Chidobe Awuzie for a red zone touchdown in practice on Sunday.
Jake Browning threw him a great ball and Higgins made the catch in traffic. Watch the play below.
Watch more highlights from Sunday's session here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
