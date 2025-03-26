Look: Bengals Season Betting Win Total Opens Near Top of NFL
CINCINNATI — Opening win totals for the 2025 NFL season went up on ESPN Bet today and Cincinnati checked in with one of the highest in the league.
They win total opened at 10.5 games with the over set at +100 and the under at -130, meaning they are favored to go under 10.5 wins as of this writing.
Cincinnati has failed to hit this same win total in each of the past two seasons. Joe Burrow's squad ranks seventh in the league on ESPN Bet in win total odds. The team is trying to regain its consistency from 2021 and 2022 which helped them shock plenty of betting metrics en route to deep playoff runs.
Check out the full list of odds below:
(Over, Under)
AFC
Bills 11.5 (-140, +110) (Over, Under)
Ravens 11.5 (100, -130)
Chiefs 11.5 (+110, -140)
Bengals 10.5 (100, -130)
Chargers 10.5 (+105, -135)
Texans 9.5 (100, -130)
Broncos 9.5 (+105, -135)
Steelers 8.5 (-110, -120)
Dolphins 8.5 (100, -130)
Patriots 7.5 (-145, +115)
Jaguars 6.5 (-160, +125)
Colts 6.5 (-140, +110)
Titans 5.5 (-160, +125)
Jets 5.5 (-130, 100)
Raiders 5.5 (-110, -120)
Browns 4.5 (-135, +105)
NFC
Eagles 11.5 (+110, -140)
49ers 10.5 (-130, 100)
Lions 10.5 (-130, 100)
Commanders 10.5 (+120, -150)
Rams 10.5 (+120, -150)
Packers 9.5 (-130, 100)
Buccaneers 9.5 (+115, -145)
Bears 8.5 (-135, +105)
Vikings 8.5 (-135, +105)
Cardinals 8.5 (-130, 100)
Seahawks 8.5 (-130, 100)
Cowboys 8.5 (+110, -140)
Falcons 7.5 (-140, +110)
Panthers 6.5 (-125, -105)
Saints 5.5 (-150, +120)
Giants 4.5 (-160, +125)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
