Dax Hill Was National Insider's 'Favorite Pick' in 2022 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Michigan safety Dax Hill with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Hill was the highest player on their draft board and for good reason. He's an athletic, versatile defensive back that can play multiple different roles on defense.
ESPN insider Dan Graziano called Hill his "favorite pick" in this draft class.
"Look, my answer is probably (Kyle) Hamilton, but I have to think he's going to be a popular one, so let's pivot here and highlight what I thought was a really smart value pick by the defending AFC champs," Graziano wrote. "The Bengals see Hill as a Swiss Army knife-type of defensive back who can play safety, slot corner and basically whatever else they need him to do in their secondary. They hit the offensive line hard in free agency, as they should have, but they had some holes to fill on defense, too. Hill can help them fill whatever those turn out to be. And he's not a bad leverage play for the team in case Jessie Bates III's contract dispute continues to linger."
Graziano isn't the only national personality to praise the Bengals for taking Hill. The rookie is expected to have an instant impact on defense for the Bengals.
For more on Hill, watch our exclusive conversation with the first round pick below.
For more on Hill, watch our exclusive conversation with the first round pick below.
-----
