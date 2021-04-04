NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Podcast: Team Chase Vs Team Sewell and Your Questions Answered in the Weekend Mailbag

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss Teven Jenkins' impressive pro day, plus they break down 'Team Chase' vs 'Team Sewell' and answer your questions in the weekend mailbag!

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown as The LSU Tigers take on The Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Cfp Monday Half1 0697
Podcast: Team Chase Vs Team Sewell and Your Questions Answered in the Weekend Mailbag

Sewell and Chase
Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

Apr 20, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) points the scoreboard after the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium. Mighty Oregon beat Fighting Ducks 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Penei Sewell Has Impressive Showing at Pro Day in Front of Bengals, 30 Other NFL Teams

Apr 20, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) points the scoreboard after the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium. Mighty Oregon beat Fighting Ducks 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Penei Sewell's Arm Length Could be an Issue for Bengals, Other NFL Teams

Kyle Caskey on Sewell, Chase and Bengals Fifth Pick - HD 720p
Penei Sewell Officially on Falcons' Radar, Atlanta Could Take Star OL With 4th Pick

Penei Sewell, Ja'Marr Chase
'A Lot of Teams' Think Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell With Fifth Pick

Trey Hendrickson Edit
NFL Executives and Personnel Question Bengals' Biggest Free Agent Signing

Apr 20, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) blocks a defender during the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium. Mighty Oregon beat Fighting Ducks 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Penei Sewell Gets His Chance to Impress NFL Scouts on Friday