Former Bengals and Panthers Wide Receiver Alex Erickson Signs With Commanders

Erickson spent the first five years of his career in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson signed with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. 

The 29-year-old spent the first five years of his career in Cincinnati before spending the 2021 season in Carolina. 

Erickson appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers last season, finishing with three receptions for 55 yards. He served as their primary punt returner, averaging 8.9 yards-per-return. 

Cincinnati signed Erickson as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2016. He returned 135 punts and 108 kicks in five seasons. He also had 93 receptions for 1,093 yards and one touchdown during his time with the Bengals. 





Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
