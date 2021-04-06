Falcons Have Talked With 'Multiple Teams' About Trading No. 4 Pick

More movement could happen at the top of the draft

CINCINNATI — More trades at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft could happen in the coming days.

The Atlanta Falcons are willing to trade the fourth overall pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"With teams locked into the first three overall picks, the Atlanta Falcons now have received trade calls from multiple teams and “are open to moving” out of the No. 4 spot," Schefter tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Denver, New England, Washington and Chicago are all teams that could be interested in moving up to take a quarterback.

A trade down makes sense for Atlanta for a few reasons. They seem to be content with veteran signal-caller Matt Ryan leading their team for the foreseeable future. They desperately need help on defense and there isn't a defensive player worth taking with the fourth pick. They should see what they can get in a deal, especially with three quarterbacks expected to go off the board with the first three picks.

If they can't find a trade they like, then they can stand pat and take a young signal-caller to sit behind Ryan. They could also take a top non-quarterback prospect like Kyle Pitts, Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase.

This news also increases the Bengals' chances of getting their pick of the best prospects in the draft. If Pitts, Sewell and Chase are still on the board when they're on the clock at No. 5, then they'll get their shot at taking the best player available.

The Bengals are open to trading down, but it's tough to envision a path where a deal comes to fruition. For more on that scenario, go here.

