    • November 27, 2021
    Bengals Elevate Thaddeus Moss From Practice Squad for Week 12 Matchup Against Steelers

    The second-year tight end will make his Bengals debut.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated tight end Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad on Saturday. He'll be active for Sunday's game against the Steelers. 

    Moss has spent all season on the Bengals' practice squad. He'll automatically revert back to the practice squad on Monday. 

    C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample will receive the bulk of the tight end snaps on offense. Moss' elevation means Mitch Wilcox might not be active this week despite being activated from the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List on Thursday. 

