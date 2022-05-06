Joe Burrow and the Bengals Expected to Get Maximum Number of Primetime Games in 2022
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals are going to have plenty of primetime games this season.
Cincinnati made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI in 2022. They're going to be rewarded by playing in front of a national audience a lot more in 2022.
The Bengals are expected to max out the number of primetime games (five) this season according to Mike North, who serves as the NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning.
"A lot. A lot," North said when Dan Hoard asked how many primetime games the Bengals should expect to play in this season. "Not just primetime, but we also look at the Sunday afternoon 4:25 window for CBS and FOX. That is still our highest-rated window. That's where more fans watch our games than any other window. It'll be very different than what Bengals fans are used to. We're all gonna have to get comfortable with not playing Sunday at 1 o'clock week after week.
"I would expect frankly the maximum number of primetime games for the Bengals this year. We max out at five and some combination of Sunday nights, Monday nights and Thursday nights—I would expect the Super Bowl team from the AFC to be a maximum primetime team this year."
Cincinnati only had one primetime game last season. They beat the Jaguars 23-20 on Thursday Night Football.
With matchups against Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson all on the schedule, it's easy to see why the NFL would want Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company to play in primetime at least five times this season.
The entire NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
Check out a complete list of the Bengals' 2022 opponents here. Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with North below.
