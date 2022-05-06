Cincinnati won the AFC for the first time since 1988 last season.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals are going to have plenty of primetime games this season.

Cincinnati made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI in 2022. They're going to be rewarded by playing in front of a national audience a lot more in 2022.

The Bengals are expected to max out the number of primetime games (five) this season according to Mike North, who serves as the NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning.

"A lot. A lot," North said when Dan Hoard asked how many primetime games the Bengals should expect to play in this season. "Not just primetime, but we also look at the Sunday afternoon 4:25 window for CBS and FOX. That is still our highest-rated window. That's where more fans watch our games than any other window. It'll be very different than what Bengals fans are used to. We're all gonna have to get comfortable with not playing Sunday at 1 o'clock week after week.

"I would expect frankly the maximum number of primetime games for the Bengals this year. We max out at five and some combination of Sunday nights, Monday nights and Thursday nights—I would expect the Super Bowl team from the AFC to be a maximum primetime team this year."

Cincinnati only had one primetime game last season. They beat the Jaguars 23-20 on Thursday Night Football.

With matchups against Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson all on the schedule, it's easy to see why the NFL would want Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company to play in primetime at least five times this season.

The entire NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out a complete list of the Bengals' 2022 opponents here. Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with North below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul

Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents

Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson

Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson

NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter

Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback

Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok