Bengals to Unveil New Uniform Combo on Sunday Against Packers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' black jerseys will make their regular season debut on Sunday afternoon against the Packers.
Cincinnati's hoping to improve to 4-1 for the first time since 2018. Check out their newest threads below and look at all of their uniform combinations here.
