    • November 26, 2021
    Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Sunday's Game Against Steelers

    Cincinnati is hoping to sweep Pittsburgh for the first time since 2009.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear orange jerseys and black pants on Sunday against the Steelers. The combination will make its' 2021 debut. They've worn orange jerseys this season, but it was with white pants. 

    Cincinnati is hoping to sweep Pittsburgh for the first time since 2009. The Bengals are favored in the game and beat the Steelers in Week 3.

    Check out Sunday's threads below and look at all of their uniform combinations here.

