Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Signs Rookie Deal, Contract Details Revealed

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed fifth overall pick Ja'Marr Chase on Wednesday. The 21-year-old is expected to have an instant impact on offense this season.

Chase's deal is worth $30.89 million over the next four seasons. He's technically under team control for five seasons, with a fifth-year option that can be exercised after his first three years in the NFL.

Chase's cap hit with be $5.6 million this season. He joins a talented group of wide receivers that includes Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

"He's really strong with the ball in his hands. He's a guy when you watch his tape he doesn't go down on the first hit. He reminds me of Gerald Everett, a tight end the Rams had who is now in Seattle. Gerald's M.O. was he never went down on first contact," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday. "Ja'Marr watching his receiver tape seems very similar where guys have a hard time bringing him down initially. Secondly the thing that helps with YAC is he has outstanding body control. So a lot of times initially watching him with routes on air and some of those routes that end up on the sideline at first glance you don't think he's running full speed, but really what you realize is he just has really good body control where the ball almost seems to slow down as he's catching it so now he can get on balance and put his foot in the ground and get up the sideline without just naturally running out of bounds. I think a combination of his size and strength and play style and his body control, again all the reasons why you take him as the first receiver overall that stuff is going to show in the yards after catch."

The Bengals are banking on Chase to pick up where he left off with star quarterback Joe Burrow. The duo helped lead LSU to a National Championship in 2019.

