Raiders DE Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player to Announce He is Gay
CINCINNATI — Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active player in NFL history to announce that he's gay.
The 28-year-old made the announcement on Monday.
“What’s up people. I’m at my house in West Chester Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay," Nassib said on Instagram. "I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.
“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. They’re an incredible organization, they’re the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America.”
Nassib is entering his sixth NFL season. He spent time with the Browns and Buccaneers before signing with the Raiders last offseason.
He has 143 tackles and 20.5 sacks 73 career games. The Browns selected Nassib in the third-round (65th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.
