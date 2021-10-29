Look: Bengals Unveil Ja'Marr Chase's New Trophy Case

Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Bengals Unveil Ja'Marr Chase's New Trophy Case

    The 21-year-old has plenty of hardware.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won plenty of awards during the first seven weeks of the season. 

    Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and Evan McPherson have all taken home hardware. 

    Chase has won Rookie of the Week four times, Offensive Player of the Week once and he was also named the Nickelodeon MVP for Week 7. 

    He's won so many awards that the Bengals decided to get him a new trophy case. 

    Fortunately for them, they had a perfect mobile solution in the building.

    Yes, that's "The Cart." The same cart that holds the recording devices of the media during news conferences. The same cart that was the subject of so much criticism on social media. 

    The Bengals leaned into it then and they continue to do so. 

    It is a suitable trophy case for now, but it's fair to wonder if they're going to need a bigger cart in the near future. 

