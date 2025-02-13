Colin Cowherd Believes Cincinnati Bengals Star Joe Burrow Will 'Demand to be Traded'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hasn't been shy about his expectations for the team this offseason.
He expects the Bengals to work out long-term contracts with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson.
NFL executives have certainly noticed Burrow's public comments to put pressure on the Bengals' front office.
Those comments led to Colin Cowherd discussing the Bengals' front office and small scouting department.
"Philadelphia has a GM, Howie Roseman, and two assistant GMs. The Bengals don't even have a GM," Cowherd said on Thursday. "They have the son of the owner is the VP of personnel (Paul Brown) and then Duke Tobin is the director of personnel. They don't have a real GM. Eagles have like one of the best, if not the best, and two assistant GMs. Eagles have 21 scouts on their website, we looked. Bengals have four."
How does that impact Burrow? Well, he's stuck. At least that's how the national talk show host views the situation.
"Joe Burrow, to some degree, is trapped," Cowherd said. "I absolutely think at some point he'll demand to be traded. I really believe that. It's very hard to miss the playoffs when you have a great quarterback. One team that happened this year: Cincinnati. It's virtually impossible. Forty percent of the league goes to the playoffs. If you have a great quarterback in a quarterback league, you're going to the playoffs. So the Bengals had the quarterback that led the NFL in passing touchdowns and passing yards. They had the pass rusher that led the NFL in sacks. They had the receiver that led in catches, yards and touchdowns. And they missed the playoffs."
Burrow and the Bengals finished 9-8. They missed the playoffs for a second-straight year.
One NFL general manager thinks Burrow "is going to be pissed" at the Bengals for their lack of offseason moves.
All eyes are on the Bengals' front office. What they do—or don't do this offseason could certainly impact Burrow's long-term future in Cincinnati.
Carson Palmer demanded a trade in 2010 following his eighth season with the Bengals. He was the No. 1 overall pick in 2003 and won the Hesiman Trophy at USC. The situations would be eerily similar if Burrow had to go down that road.
Of course, the 28-year-old is under contract through the 2029 season and the Bengals could certainly pay their best players this offseason. If they do that and add key pieces to the roster in hopes of winning the Super Bowl, then Burrow wouldn't have anything to be upset about.
Watch the clip of Cowherd below:
