Podcast: Cordell Volson vs Jackson Carman, Bengals' Position Battles, La'el Collins and Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — The Bengals left guard competition in heating up. Is it realistic to expect Cordell Volson to not only beat out Jackson Carman, but also be a competent starting guard as a rookie? Jake Liscow and I answer that question, plus we discuss Joe Burrow, La'el Collins, Trent Taylor and so much more in our latest listener mailbag!
Watch the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
