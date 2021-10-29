New York is already without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

CINCINNATI — The New York Jets are already shorthanded going into Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson won't play this week due to a knee injury. New York could also be without their No. 1 wide-out.

Corey Davis is dealing with a hip flexor injury he suffered in practice on Thursday. It's not looking good for him according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

It's another blow to the 1-5 Jets, who enter Sunday's game as a 10.5-point underdog according to the SI SportsBook.

Look for Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder to play even more snaps on Sunday if Davis is out.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend



Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch, Plus Clips of Hakeem Adeniji

No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook