Jets No. 1 Wide Receiver Corey Davis Could Miss Sunday's Game Against Bengals
CINCINNATI — The New York Jets are already shorthanded going into Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson won't play this week due to a knee injury. New York could also be without their No. 1 wide-out.
Corey Davis is dealing with a hip flexor injury he suffered in practice on Thursday. It's not looking good for him according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
It's another blow to the 1-5 Jets, who enter Sunday's game as a 10.5-point underdog according to the SI SportsBook.
Look for Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder to play even more snaps on Sunday if Davis is out.
