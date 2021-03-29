NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Former Bengals Safety Shawn Williams is Joining a Familiar Face in the NFC

Williams is heading west
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals safety Shawn Williams is signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

The 29-year-old spent the first eight seasons of his career in Cincinnati. 

Williams is quality player, but he saw his role on defense diminish drastically last season after the Bengals signed Vonn Bell in free agency. 

He could have a bigger role in Arizona and will also contribute on special teams. Williams joins Bengals legend A.J. Green, who signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals earlier this month. 

The Bengals essentially replaced Williams with veteran Ricardo Allen, who officially signed his one-year deal with the team on Monday. 

Cincinnati selected Williams in the third-round (84th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft. He had 424 tackles, 12 interceptions and 26 passes defensed in 119 career games. 

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams (36) runs out of the end zone after intercepting a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Cincinnati Bengals
