Watch: Highlights From Chad Johnson's Boxing Debut

The Bengals legend entered the boxing ring on Sunday night.

CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Chad Johnson made his boxing debut on Sunday night.

The 43-year-old fought Brian Maxwell as one of the undercard matches ahead of Floyd Mayweather's matchup with Logan Paul.

Johnson was still standing after the four round exhibition. The former Bengals star landed some big-time punches on Maxwell. He also got knocked down.

Watch highlights from the fight below.

