WATCH: Highlights of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at Bengals Training Camp
CINCINNATI — The Bengals first training camp practice lasted about 90 minutes on Wednesday afternoon. Joe Burrow threw, took snaps under center and rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a few highlight grabs.
Watch clips from Wednesday's practice below. They include an impressive toe-drag catch on the sidelines from Chase, plus highlights from Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and so much more.
