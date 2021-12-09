Hue Jackson Reportedly Close to Landing Head Coaching Job

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson could be a head coach in the near future.

He is a top candidate to be the next head coach at Grambling State according to John Brice of Football Scoop.

Jackson is currently the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State under Eddie George.

He's previously served as the head coach of the Browns and Raiders. He was an assistant under Marvin Lewis for years in Cincinnati.

Negotiations between Jackson and Grambling State have reportedly intensified over the past few days.

Prior to Tennessee State, Jackson hadn't coached since 2018. The Browns fired him after a 2-5-1 start in Cleveland. Later that season he joined the Bengals' staff as Marvin Lewis' special assistant.

He posted a 3-36-1 record with Cleveland from 2016-18.

Jackson helped Cincinnati's offense become one of the best in the NFL in 2015. Andy Dalton had an MVP caliber season and the Bengals went 12-4. Jackson's success as offensive coordinator put him in position to go to Cleveland, which clearly didn't work out.

He interviewed with the Steelers and Cardinals in recent seasons before accepting the job at Tennessee State.

