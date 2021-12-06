Injury Roundup: The Latest on Burrow, Wilson, Reiff, Hopkins and Awuzie

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Logan Wilson, Riley Reiff and Chidobe Awuzie
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will likely be limited in practice this week after suffering a dislocated right pinkie finger in Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The 24-year-old finished Sunday's game, but his finger was swollen and impacted his grip and ability to put as much zip on the football.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will limit his reps in practice when needed in hopes of getting the most out of Burrow on game day.
"I'm pretty sure he's gonna be OK," Ja'Marr Chase said on Monday. "You know, he'll shake back. He's a tough dude, so I think he'll get right, get back treatment, get his hand right. Whatever he can do he will try to do for us."
Burrow wasn't the only player to suffer an injury against the Chargers.
Logan Wilson is expected to miss this week and maybe even more time after suffering a dislocated shoulder.
“He’s got a shoulder injury and certainly will miss a week, [maybe a] couple weeks, that would be the bright side of things," Taylor said on Monday.
Linebacker Markus Bailey has a stinger and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has a foot injury. Both players are considered day-to-day. The same goes for Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins, who both missed Sunday's game with ankle injuries.
