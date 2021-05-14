Ja'Marr Chase Pleasantly Surprised By Cincinnati After Being Drafted By Bengals

The fifth overall pick is happy to be in the Queen City.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase took the field for the first time as a member of the team on Friday at rookie minicamp.

The 21-year-old ran routes, caught passes and continued to learn Cincinnati's offense.

Chase admitted downtown Cincinnati isn't what he expected.

"I rode the scooter yesterday around, that was pretty much it. This is not what I thought Cincinnati was going to be, so I'm actually liking this so far," Chase said."I actually thought Cincinnati was gonna be a bunch of land. Like over there was gonna be a bunch of land. I didn't realize we had so many buildings, tall buildings, hills, like trains. So much is down here you know, so I was actually surprised."



RELATED: Chase, Carman and the Rest of the Bengals' Rookies in Action

The Louisiana native hasn't gotten a tour of the city from Joe Burrow yet, but that should change soon.

"Actually we haven’t done that [hung out] yet, but I’m pretty sure that will happen," Chase said. "I’ll probably call him in a few and try to grab some food. I don’t think we’re going to do that, but I’m pretty sure he’ll show me around sooner or later."

Chase will be in Cincinnati for the next few weeks. Rookie minicamp began on Friday, but OTA's start next week.

Expect Burrow to be in attendance, although he'll be limited in what he can do on the field since he's still recovering from a torn left ACL.

