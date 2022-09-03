Ja'Marr Chase Receives Huge Praise Ahead of 2022 Regular Season: He is 'Absolutely Amazing'
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase had a record-setting rookie season, finishing with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and quickly established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
Chase looks like he could be even better in year two. NFL Network's Peter Schrager said a "neutral" party was impressed with what they saw from Chase during the Bengals' joint practices against the Rams.
"I got a text from somebody who's been at the joint practices. On neither coaching staff, but someone neutral at the Rams-Bengals joint practices and they're like 'Ja'Marr Chase is absolutely amazing,'" Schrager said on the Bill Simmons podcast.
Chase was consistent throughout training camp. He made multiple big plays on a daily basis, even when Joe Burrow wasn't playing quarterback.
The Bengals would like nothing more than for the star wide receiver to be even better this season.
