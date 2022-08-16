Skip to main content

Watch: Jessie Bates' Training Continues, Even Though He Didn't Report to Bengals Training Camp

The 25-year-old isn't at Bengals training camp.

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jessie Bates might not be at training camp, but he looks like he's in great shape. 

The 25-year-old shared multiple videos on his Instagram story that his trainer Lawrence Barnett posted on Monday. 

Bates looked fast, explosive and ready to go. He's expected to report to the Bengals prior to the start of the 2022 regular season. 

Check out the videos below.

