Joe Burrow on Jessie Bates: 'When He's Ready to Come Back, We'll Be excited to Have Him'

Burrow and Bates are good friends both on and off the field.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow might be back at practice, but safety Jessie Bates still hasn't reported to Bengals training camp. 

The 25-year-old hasn't signed his franchise tender and is away from the team. Burrow was asked about Bates' decision to not show up for camp on Wednesday.

"Jessie's business is his business," Burrow said bluntly. "When he's ready to come back, we'll be excited to have him. Obviously a great player, great person, great friend. So when his business is over, we'll welcome him back with open arms."

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates in March. He's set to make $12.91 million this season. He'll make the full amount as long as he reports prior to the start of the regular season. 

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0044
