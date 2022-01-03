Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Look: Joe Burrow Celebrates AFC North Win With 'King in the North' Post

    Cincinnati won it's first division title since 2015 on Sunday.
    CINCINNATI — Star quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals to a 34-31 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday. Cincinnati clinched their first AFC North title since 2015 with the victory. 

    Burrow celebrated plenty with his teammates after the game and posted photos on Instragram with the caption "King in the North." Check out the pictures below.

    Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
