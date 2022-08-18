Skip to main content

La'el Collins Back at Bengals' Facilities After Missing Wednesday's Practice

The 29-year-old was in the locker room on Thursday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals star right tackle La'el Collins missed Wednesday's practice due to a personal matter, but the 29-year-old was back at Paycor Stadium on Thursday. 

Collins hasn't practiced since Sunday and has been dealing with a back issue throughout training camp. 

The Bengals are hoping to get him on the field during the team sessions in the near future. Joe Burrow is back after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. The team is hoping Collins is right behind him. 

That's the biggest thing that you need going into Week 1 that we haven't had. I haven't been out there. LC hasn't been out there," Burrow said on Wednesday. "We've had some key guys sidelined throughout camp, so you have to get out there. Not just to play together, but to hear how the communication is gonna work for Week 1."

Burrow took part in team drills on Wednesday for the first time in training camp. Will Collins be next? The Bengals are back on the practice field on Thursday afternoon.  

