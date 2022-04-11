Look: La'el Collins Gets New Bengals Tattoo After Signing With Cincinnati Last Month
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line got a major boost when they signed La'el Collins last month.
They added the former Dallas Cowboys lineman just days after signing Ted Karras and Alex Cappa.
All three players will start next season, which gives them a much better chance of protecting Joe Burrow.
Collins appears to be excited about joining the Bengals. He got a new tattoo that includes a giant tiger and the Bengals' "B" logo. Check it out below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Adds Top Players at Multiple Positions in Mock Draft 2.0
Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit
Bengals Request to Built Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback
Tre Flowers Returning to Bengals on One-Year Deal
Bengals Bolster Pass Rush in Latest Mock Draft
Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer
Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?
Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
Read More
Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals
Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft
Bengals "Actively" Looking Into Building Practice Facility
Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow
Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals
Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals