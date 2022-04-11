Skip to main content

Look: La'el Collins Gets New Bengals Tattoo After Signing With Cincinnati Last Month

The newest member of the offensive line is happy to be in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line got a major boost when they signed La'el Collins last month. 

They added the former Dallas Cowboys lineman just days after signing Ted Karras and Alex Cappa. 

All three players will start next season, which gives them a much better chance of protecting Joe Burrow. 

Collins appears to be excited about joining the Bengals. He got a new tattoo that includes a giant tiger and the Bengals' "B" logo. Check it out below.

