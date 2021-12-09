Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    NFL Teams Expect Former Texans Linebacker Zach Cunningham to Get Claimed on Thursday

    The 27-year-old could fill a void on the Bengals' defense.
    CINCINNATI — Zach Cunningham to the Bengals

    The veteran linebacker was released by the Texans on Wednesday morning. He's subject to waivers and isn't expected to last long according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

    "Talked to multiple teams on the back-end of the waiver wire about linebacker Zach Cunningham and the sentiment is the same: 'No way he falls to us,'" Fowler tweeted. "Widely expected to be claimed Thursday."

    The Bengals are 21st in the waiver order. They've already acquired two defensive players via waivers this season. They added Tre Flowers in October and Vernon Hargreaves III joined the team last month. 

    Will Cunningham be next? 

    The 27-year-old has 67 tackles (four for loss) in 10 games this season. He was inactive this past Sunday after missing a COVID-19 test.

    After suffering multiple injuries at linebacker, including a potentially season-ending injury to Logan Wilson, Cincinnati has discussed the possibility of claiming Cunningham.

    "We're certainly looking to see what's out there," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "At this point of the year when you have injuries you're open to always looking to see what's out there."

    Claiming Cunningham makes a ton of sense for the Bengals. He's only due $220K for the rest of the 2021 season. His contract is guaranteed for injury only in 2022.

    The Texans are a dumpster fire this season, but Cunningham was a quality player in his first four years in the NFL. He finished with 164 tackles in 2020. 

