The 27-year-old could fill a void on the Bengals' defense.

CINCINNATI — Zach Cunningham to the Bengals?

The veteran linebacker was released by the Texans on Wednesday morning. He's subject to waivers and isn't expected to last long according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Talked to multiple teams on the back-end of the waiver wire about linebacker Zach Cunningham and the sentiment is the same: 'No way he falls to us,'" Fowler tweeted. "Widely expected to be claimed Thursday."

The Bengals are 21st in the waiver order. They've already acquired two defensive players via waivers this season. They added Tre Flowers in October and Vernon Hargreaves III joined the team last month.

Will Cunningham be next?

The 27-year-old has 67 tackles (four for loss) in 10 games this season. He was inactive this past Sunday after missing a COVID-19 test.

After suffering multiple injuries at linebacker, including a potentially season-ending injury to Logan Wilson, Cincinnati has discussed the possibility of claiming Cunningham.

"We're certainly looking to see what's out there," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "At this point of the year when you have injuries you're open to always looking to see what's out there."

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Claiming Cunningham makes a ton of sense for the Bengals. He's only due $220K for the rest of the 2021 season. His contract is guaranteed for injury only in 2022.

The Texans are a dumpster fire this season, but Cunningham was a quality player in his first four years in the NFL. He finished with 164 tackles in 2020.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes

The Bengals Should Be Interested in Veteran Linebacker Zach Cunningham

Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust

Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice

Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In

AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders



Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook