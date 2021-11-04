Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Odell Beckham Jr. Excused From Browns Practice for Second-Straight Day

    The 28-year-old might've played his last game for Cleveland.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been excused from practice for a second-straight day according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. 

    The 28-year-old is clearly unhappy with the situation in Cleveland and the Browns organization doesn't want him near the team as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Bengals. 

    Talks between Browns general manager Andrew Berry and Beckham's agent began on Wednesday and are continuing today according to Garafolo. 

    "I'm prepared to do whatever," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday. "If he's back then we will work through it and do whatever it takes. I can put my ego and pride to the side to win because that's all I care about is winning, but if not, we'll roll with the guys we have out there."

    Read More

    Beckham has 17 receptions for 232 yards this season. He hasn't scored a touchdown and the Browns' offense has struggled in recent weeks.

    Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on Tuesday that highlighted plays from this season where his son was open, but didn't get the ball or was forced to adjust to an off target throw.

    That's what started the drama and uncertainty between Beckham and the Browns. 

    The star wide-out won't be on the field this Sunday against the Bengals and has probably played his last down for the Browns. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

    Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

    Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets

    Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

    Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

    Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

    Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

    The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

    Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

    Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

    Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Dec 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs with the ball after a catch as Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) pursues during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Excused From Browns Practice for Second-Straight Day

    12 seconds ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after a sack in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Key Stat Shows How Valuable Trey Hendrickson Has Been to the Bengals' Defense

    30 minutes ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Joe Burrow Has High Hopes for the Bengals' Offense

    53 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Should Bengals be Interested in Recently Released Speedster DeSean Jackson?

    15 hours ago
    Odell Beckham Jr
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr.'s Days in Cleveland Appear to be Numbered

    17 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Roundup: Jackson Carman and Chris Evans Return to Practice

    17 hours ago
    Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) during the second half of a NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Play Against Chiefs

    22 hours ago
    Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) holds on to the ball while being tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Saints Star Michael Thomas Out for Season

    23 hours ago