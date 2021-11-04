Odell Beckham Jr. Excused From Browns Practice for Second-Straight Day

The 28-year-old might've played his last game for Cleveland.

CINCINNATI — Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been excused from practice for a second-straight day according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old is clearly unhappy with the situation in Cleveland and the Browns organization doesn't want him near the team as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Talks between Browns general manager Andrew Berry and Beckham's agent began on Wednesday and are continuing today according to Garafolo.

"I'm prepared to do whatever," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday. "If he's back then we will work through it and do whatever it takes. I can put my ego and pride to the side to win because that's all I care about is winning, but if not, we'll roll with the guys we have out there."

Beckham has 17 receptions for 232 yards this season. He hasn't scored a touchdown and the Browns' offense has struggled in recent weeks.

Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on Tuesday that highlighted plays from this season where his son was open, but didn't get the ball or was forced to adjust to an off target throw.

That's what started the drama and uncertainty between Beckham and the Browns.

The star wide-out won't be on the field this Sunday against the Bengals and has probably played his last down for the Browns.

