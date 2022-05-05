Peter Schrager Picks Bengals to Win AFC North in 2022
CINCINNATI — The Bengals finished 10-7 and won the AFC North for the first time since 2015 last season. Cincinnati won three postseason contests en route to their first conference championship in more than three decades.
One NFL insider believes it's the start of something special. Peter Schrager of NFL Network picked the Bengals to win the AFC North again in 2022.
"I am going to say the Cincinnati Bengals will repeat this year," Schrager said on the Bill Simmons podcast. "They brought everything back and got better. They added offensive line play, they also didn't lose their coaches. The Bengals got better and they did win those games in Kansas City and Tennessee."
What if Deshaun Watson plays all 17 games for the Browns?
"Even then, I would still take Cincinnati," Schrager said.
There might be plenty of national personalities expecting the Bengals to take a step back, but Schrager isn't one of them.
Cincinnati has only won back-to-back division titles once in team history (1981-82). They hope to make it twice this season.
Listen to the entire conversation below.
