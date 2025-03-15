Report: Former Bengals Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie Released By Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Tennesee Titans are reportedly releasing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who played his prior three seasons before 2024 in Cincinnati. ESPN's Adam Schefter announced the news on Saturday afternoon as the Titans continue their roster makeover from the past week and beyond.
Awuzie only played eight games for the Titans due to injury after signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the franchise.
The 29-year-old amassed two interceptions, 25 pass breakups and 156 tackles during his time in Cincinnati from 2021-24. The Bengals have not signed an exterior cornerback from the 2025 free-agency pool as of this writing.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Named to NFLPA Executive Committee
Bengals Must Sign Two Starting Guards and Improve Pass Rush in Free Agency, Even if They Re-Sign Their Stars
Ja'Marr Chase's Trainer Hints at New Contract With Bengals: 'Earned Every Penny!'
Report: 'Nothing Imminent' With Trey Hendrickson's Bengals Contract, Trade Talks
'Praying They Keep That Special Guy' - Joseph Ossai Wants Bengals to Retain Trey Hendrickson
Don't Call It a Prove-It: Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Details Why He Signed a One-Year Deal To Come Back
Report: Bengals Free-Agent Guard Target Teven Jenkins Visiting Seattle Seahawks Next Week
Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets
Watch: Top Draft Prospect Luther Burden Picks Joe Burrow to Catch Passes From Above Other NFL Stars
CBS Sports Gives Bengals Mediocre Grade Following First Few Days of 2025 NFL Free Agency
Look: Bengals Earn Incomplete Grade From Yahoo! For 2025 Free Agency Haul Thus Far
'Everybody Around The League Knows That's Me' - T.J. Slaton Highlights Key Role He Expects To Fill With Bengals
'I've Always Wanted To Come Back' - Samaje Perine Discusses Return To Cincinnati, Role He Expects To Play
Highly Touted Edge Rusher James Pearce Jr. Lands With Bengals in Mock Draft From The Ringer
'Everybody's Goal Is To Compete For A Championship' - Mike Gesicki Discusses New Contract With Bengals
NFL Insider Shares Update on Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson: 'Hendrickson Wants to be in Cincinnati'
Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets
Samaje Perine Knows Why He’s Back With the Cincinnati Bengals for a Third Stint, and This Time He’s Accepting of It
Bengals' Saga With Trey Hendrickson Should Come to Obvious Ending: An Extension in Cincinnati
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Have 'Ridiculous' Asking Price in Trey Hendrickson Trade Talks
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'
Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency
Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021
'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast