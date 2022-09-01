Skip to main content

Texans Weren't Happy After Bengals Acquired Max Scharping From Them on Waivers

Houston was hoping to keep the former second-round pick.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals acquired three veteran players to their roster on Wednesday on waivers, including guard Max Scharping

The 26-year-old made 33 starts and appeared in 48 games in three seasons. 

Cincinnati claimed him after Houston waived him during final cuts on Tuesday. 

"That was a tough one. Max is a good player," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. "It's where we were right now. We felt like it was the best decision for us."

The Texans took Scharping in the second-round (55th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's expected to be one of the Bengals' backup offensive lineman this season. 

