The Bengals Should Be Interested in Veteran OT Morgan Moses

Cincinnati could bolster their offensive line depth with this move.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have made multiple additions to their offensive line this offseason.

They signed veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff and selected three linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft, including second round pick Jackson Carman.

Despite the additions, Cincinnati should make a push for Washington veteran Morgan Moses, who was given the permission by the organization to seek a trade.

The 30-year-old earned an 80.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020. He was their sixth-highest-graded right tackle in 2020.

He's started 96 consecutive games since 2015, which says a lot about his durability and his ability to play through injuries.

Moses primarily plays right tackle, but also has some experience on the left side. He's only scheduled to make $7.5 million this season, but Washington added multiple players to their offensive line this offseason, which is why they're going to part ways with the veteran.

Adding a proven player like Moses would give Cincinnati's offensive line a big boost. He could slide in at right tackle and Reiff could kick inside to guard. That would give the Bengals three legitimate starting tackle options in Jonah Williams, Moses and Reiff.

It wouldn't take much to land Moses, who will likely be dealt for a mid to late round draft pick.

The Bengals' starting offensive line could be [from left to right] Williams, Carman, Trey Hopkins, Reiff and Moses. That would be a huge upgrade from what they've had in past years—especially with proven veterans like Quinton Spain and Xavier Su'a-Filo on the bench.

The Bengals probably love the young players in the offensive line room, but there's no reason why they shouldn't at least reach out to Washington and see what it could cost to land another proven tackle to their roster.

